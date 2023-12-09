US lawmaker describes Gaza detainee photos as ‘striking’

US Representative Elissa Slotkin criticised the photos published by the Israeli occupation army of Palestinian detainees after they were detained and stripped of their clothing in Gaza, describing them as “striking”.

The Democratic party representative expressed: “We’re not used to seeing that, people lined up with hardly any clothes on.”

Slotkin pointed out that this should be part of the discussion about how to distinguish between civilian and armed individuals in a crowded place, as is the case in Gaza.

She explained in a video interview with CNN that the US had to deal with: “The same question when we were in places like Ramadi, Fallujah and Afghanistan” and that the army launching these operations must be careful in dealing with these issues.

The representative, who formerly worked as a Central Intelligence Agency officer and Pentagon official, confirmed that there is a discussion in the US regarding the types of tactics used by the occupation army and whether tactical victory equals strategic success for Israel.

