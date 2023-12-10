Activist Paula Bel calls out Israeli forces crimes in the ongoing war on Gaza Social media activist Paula Bel cast a critical eye on Israel's actions throughout the ongoing war on Gaza. She highlighted that so much security isn’t only to provide protection but, to hide aggression as well. She says the world has now seen the true face of Israel and will not ‘unsee it’ assuring that Israelis are not going to continue to get away with their aggression as they have been doing for the past 70 years.