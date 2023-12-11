A lifetime of tragedy: a 16-year-old's journey through Gaza's relentless wars An Al Jazeera segment goes through what an average 16-year-old Palestinian would have endured in their lifetime in Gaza. With constant Israeli wars on Gaza, a 16-year-old child in Gaza would have lived through several attacks, with thousands of casualties. The latest and current war on Gaza has been described as a genocide, with the death toll reaching nearly 17,000, with over 7,112 being children.