A lifetime of tragedy: a 16-year-old's journey through Gaza's relentless wars

An Al Jazeera segment goes through what an average 16-year-old Palestinian would have endured in their lifetime in Gaza. With constant Israeli wars on Gaza, a 16-year-old child in Gaza would have lived through several attacks, with thousands of casualties. The latest and current war on Gaza has been described as a genocide, with the death toll reaching nearly 17,000, with over 7,112 being children.

December 11, 2023 at 6:32 pm

