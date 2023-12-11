Global strike in solidarity with Gaza today

How to participate in the global strike for Gaza on Monday 11 December 2023? Don’t buy anything (cash or online)

Don’t use your bank account, and don’t make any transaction

Don’t leave your house

Deactivate your Facebook and Instagram accounts

Tweet using the hashtag #StrikeForGaza

Palestinians in Gaza have called for a global strike to be held today to demand an immediate ceasefire.

Today’s one day event urges supporters not to take part in any commercial activities, online shopping, online banking or purchasing items in stores.

The hashtag #StrikeforGaza has been set up to support the drive.

It is hoped that paralysing the global economy will directly affect people and make them take action to stop the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.

In support of the call, Palestinian market stall holders in occupied Jerusalem have not opened their shops today.

The Old City of Jerusalem heeds the calls for a global strike in protest of the ongoing Israeli genocide campaign in Gaza.#StrikeForGaza pic.twitter.com/wqGJSyrYWz — Palestine Now (@PalestineNW) December 11, 2023

