Israeli journalist says Israel’s actions in Gaza are ‘appalling beyond words’ Israeli journalist Amira Hass, usually based in Ramallah, shares her experience at an anti-occupation protest in Washington, DC last month, organised by American Jewish peace groups. Representing her late parents who were Holocaust survivors, she said nothing can justify what Israel is doing and what her tax money is causing in Gaza right now. ‘I don't know if my tax money is now behind the missile that might kill one of my good friends, loved friends in Gaza,’ she said.