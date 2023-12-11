Palestine PM: Hamas an ‘essential part’ of Palestine political map

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said yesterday that Hamas is an essential part of the Palestinian political map, adding that Israel’s talk about eliminating it “is not possible and the Palestinian Authority will not accept it”.

Speaking at the Doha Forum, Shtayyeh said the United States must bear responsibility for the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the loss of Palestinian lives.

He pointed out that there are five crossings through which aid can enter into the enclave, but only one is open, stressing that the scale of murder in Gaza is unprecedented while its residents are being starved.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also condemned the US’ veto of a UN resolution demanding Israel immediately stop the war in Gaza.

Abbas called on the international community to “seek solutions to stop Israel’s genocidal war in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip, before this dangerous crisis turns into a religious war that threatens the entire world.”

