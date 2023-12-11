MEMO Monitoring: Is Israel losing control of images emerging from Gaza? MEMO's Political Analyst Nasim Ahmed has been monitoring how Israel is losing control of the publication of graphic images emerging from Gaza, and how its influence over the narrative of the Gaza war in Western media is starting to slip. The publication of graphic images is said to be more accepted by Middle Eastern audiences, but is this about audience preference, or is it about the victims having an interest in broadcasting evidence of war crimes, while the perpetrators have an interest in stopping such evidence reaching the world? The Middle East Monitor was set up more than 14 years ago as a press monitoring platform. MEMO Monitoring seeks to continue this mission of observing how the Middle East is reported in newspapers, on TV and on social media.