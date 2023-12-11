Report: Israel destroyed 192 mosques in Gaza Strip 

The Israeli occupation army has destroyed 192 mosques in the besieged Gaza Strip since 7 October, Israeli media outlets reported.

Two days ago, Israeli warplanes launched raids on the historic Omari Mosque in the Old City of Gaza City, destroying large parts of it.

Founded more than 1,400 years ago, the mosque is considered one of the largest and most ancient mosques in Gaza, and the third largest mosque in occupied Palestine after the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Ahmed Pasha Al-Jazzar in Acre.

The locals referred to the mosque as the Little Al-Aqsa Mosque, due to its similarity to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, which they cannot access due to the Israeli siege on Gaza.

The mosque area is estimated at about 4,100 square metres, while the area of its courtyard reaches 1,190 square metres. The interior building includes 38 marble columns.

Since launching its genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza two months ago, Israel has deliberately targeted all kinds of infrastructure in Gaza with the goal of making the Strip uninhabitable and ethnically cleansing it of its Palestinian residents.

Targets have included universities and schools; including UN schools housing tens of thousands of displaced families, day care centres, libraries and educational centres, hospitals and places of worship, including churches.

Read: You’ve reached a dead end