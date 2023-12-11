Turkiye to close 2023 with records in civil aviation: Minister

Turkiye, implementing a “regional aviation policy” and “liberalisation in civil aviation” since 2003, will close 2023 with records in the field, the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Thursday, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Uraloglu said Turkiye follows developments in the field of international civil aviation and necessary arrangements for the up-to-date implementation of the rules and standards accepted by international organisations.

“As a result of the efforts made in the airline sector, as of the end of November 2023, the total number of air transportation enterprises reached 231, including 13 airline enterprises, 44 air taxi enterprises, 97 general aviation enterprises, 67 balloon enterprises and 10 very light aircraft enterprises,” Uraloglu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

