Yemen's Southern Transitional Council expresses interest in Israel cooperation An alleged close associate of the president of the Southern Transitional Council Al-Zoubaidi expressed interest in cooperating with Israel to combat Houthis. This comes after Houthis warned they will block passage of Israel-bound ships of any nationality unless Gaza gets the food and medicines it needs, as a show of support and solidarity with Palestine. Last month, the Iran-linked rebels seized Galaxy Leader, an Israeli-linked cargo vessel as they warned they would target all ships with links to Israel and called on different countries not to allow their nationals to serve as crew on these vessels.