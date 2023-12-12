Israel threatens to use force against Yemen's Houthi rebels

Israel threatened, on Tuesday, to use force in dealing with Houthi rebels in Yemen amid threats against ships sailing to Israeli ports, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Regarding the Houthi attacks on international cargo ships, these attacks pose a threat to international trade and Israel, and this threat will be dealt with force,” Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told a press conference.

He, however, did not provide any further details.

Earlier Tuesday, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a Norwegian-flagged oil tanker off Yemen as it sailed to Israel.

Tension escalated between Houthi rebels in Yemen and Israel amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which killed at least 18,412 and over 50,100 others injured.

Early on Tuesday, the US military said an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from a Houthi-ruled area in Yemen against a commercial tanker vessel, causing fire and damage. No casualties were reported.

