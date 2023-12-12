Oman FM: Future generations will look at the world's betrayal of Gaza with disgust

Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, said yesterday that “generations will look back at the betrayal of the people of Gaza with astonishment and disgust,” according to his statement on X.

The foreign minister called on the world to stop the atrocities and suffering in Gaza now.

All states have legal and moral obligations to honour International Law. The failure to do so is a grave threat to peace and stability. Generations will look back at the betrayal of the people of Gaza with astonishment and disgust. End the atrocities and the suffering in Gaza now https://t.co/wY45yPvdNn — Badr Albusaidi – بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) December 11, 2023

Al-Busaidi noted that all countries have legal and moral obligations to respect international law, adding that the failure to do so is a grave threat to peace and stability.

Since 7 October, the Gaza Strip has been under attack by the Israeli occupation army, with the support of the United States and mercenaries, resulting in more than 18,000 deaths, 49,229 injured, mostly children and women, and “huge destruction of infrastructure” and “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Palestinian and international official sources.

The US used its veto power at the UN on Friday to vote against calls for a permanent ceasefire.

READ: Oman calls for international court to investigate ‘war crimes’; by Israel in Gaza