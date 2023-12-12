UK MP criticises government for inaction during a UN resolution for ceasefire in Gaza UK Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said the UK’s abstention during a UN vote seeking a ceasefire in Gaza last week is ‘unforgivable’. She stressed the need for immediate and creative diplomacy given the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where starvation is rife, and violence affects both the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations. Lucas added that there is no military solution to this conflict, highlighting the necessity of a political resolution to bring an end to the decades of suffering and repeated violence.