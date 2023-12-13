Morocco named National Team of the Year at CAF awards

Following its historic performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, Morocco’s national football team has been named National Team of the Year in Africa at the CAF Awards 2023.

The Confederation of African Football’s star-studded ceremony, held in the historic Moroccan city of Marrakech, saw President of Morocco’s Royal Football Federation Faouzi Lekjaa accept the prize and say: “This is just the start, we will eventually win the World Cup.”

The Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab country to ever reach the semi-final of the World Cup in 2022.

Their goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, won the Goalkeeper of the Year award, staving off competition from Egypt’s Mohamed El-Shenawy, who won the African Champions League with Al Ahly, and Cameroon’s Andre Onana, who reached the UEFA Champions League final with Inter Milan.

Morocco has been chosen to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations and will co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

