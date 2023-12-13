Palestine PM calls for settlers to be added to terrorist lists

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh has stressed the need to place extremist Israeli settlers on global ‘terror lists’, preventing their entry into Europe and the United States.

Speaking during the cabinet meeting in Ramallah yesterday, Shtayyeh demanded European countries, the United States and Russia revoke the nationalities of settlers, explaining that it would send a personal message to each of them that their presence in Palestine is illegal.

He also called on the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to create a database with the names of extremist settlers, because their presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is “illegal”, in order to prosecute them.

He stressed the necessity of delivering all possible aid to the Gaza Strip, noting that Cyprus proposed establishing a “water corridor” to deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, but the Palestinian Authority rejected the proposal, despite its “sincere intentions”, for fear of plans for forcibly transfer Palestinians out of the enclave.

“Our people in the Gaza Strip are displaced from their homes. There is deliberate starvation everywhere in the Gaza Strip, especially in the north. Whoever survives the bombing dies of hunger, and whoever survives hunger dies wounded without treatment, and the [Israeli] occupation forcefully pushes citizens from the north to the south at gunpoint, and now it is bombing the areas of southern Gaza in Khan Yunis and Deir Al-Balah, and pushing all of them towards Rafah,” he added.

