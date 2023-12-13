Middle East Monitor
Report: Israel calls up female battalion for ‘special tasks’ in Gaza

December 13, 2023 at 8:50 am

Israeli female soldiers of the 33rd 'Caracal' Battalion's infantry unit, patrol along the Israeli Egyptian border near Nitzana in the western Negev desert, on August 17, 2021 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]

The Israeli army has called up the Israeli women’s Caracal Battalion for a “special classified operation” in the besieged Gaza Strip, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The paper quoted Battalion Commander, Major Shira, as saying that her division had been called up for “classified” special missions in Gaza to support the forces of the Israeli army in the Strip.

“About three weeks ago, we received an order from the Caracal Battalion commander to form a team of the best and most professional female fighters, to carry out a special activity inside the Gaza Strip,” she said, adding that her battalion works alongside other combat forces and military intelligence and in cooperation with special units inside Gaza.

Major Shira explained that the battalion has already joined the ground forces and special units deep in the Gaza Strip.

