Israel army strikes Gaza with more than 100,000 artillery shells since 27 October

The Israeli army said, Tuesday, that it had struck the Gaza Strip with more than 100,000 artillery shells since 27 October, Anadolu Agency reports.

“More than 100,000 artillery shells have been fired since the start of the ground manoeuvre,” the army said in a statement.

It stressed that the artillery plays a “central role” in the fighting as they “provide intense fire cover for the forces participating in the ground manoeuvre in the Gaza Strip.”

The army said that its ground forces are conducting military operations in the Jabalya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on 27 October as part of its military operation in the Palestinian Territory following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Israel resumed its onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

