Saudi Arabia welcomes COP28 deal

A representative for Saudi Arabia at the COP28 summit welcomed the deal reached today, but repeated the oil producer’s stance that tackling climate change was about reducing emissions using all technologies, Reuters reports.

Praising the outcome of the talks, the representative said it “shows the various tracks that will allow us to maintain the objective of 1.5 [degrees] in accordance with the characteristics of every nation and in the context of sustainable development.”

“We must use every opportunity to reduce emissions regardless of the source. We must use all technologies to this effect.”

The deal provides a bottom-up approach in line with the Paris agreement and a “menu” for every country to follow its own pathway to the energy transition, a source familiar with Saudi thinking said.

