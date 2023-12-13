Turkiye FM Fidan to meet with Nordic countries as part of Gaza contact group

Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, will travel to Norway’s capital, Oslo, on Friday as part of the contact group for Gaza to meet with his counterparts from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, Daily Sabah says.

According to the report, the contact group was formed last month at the extraordinary joint summit of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The report says the group was assigned to take international action to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace. It includes officials from Turkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Palestine and the OIC.

The draft resolution including an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire demand,” which was presented by Egypt in the name of the Arab group and which has 104 co-presenter countries, including Turkiye, was accepted with 153 positive votes.

