Former Mossad chief says war must end in exchange for hostages Tamir Pardo, the former Mossad director, Israel’s intelligence agency, says Israel’s war on Gaza must ‘absolutely’ stop in exchange for the hostages. Pardo acknowledges the ‘heavy price’ Israel might pay for their release but states the first priority should be to bring back the Israeli hostages. He says Israel will never be able to free the hostages through military operations. ‘We can free one or two,’ he says, ‘but we'll lose a lot of soldiers along the way.’