Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh's press vest seen covered in blood A man holds up the bloodied press vest of Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's correspondent in Gaza, who was injured in an Israeli strike targeting Haifa School in Khan Younis. Al-Dahdouh's entire immediate family was killed in an Israeli air strike in October. The strike, which targeted a house they were residing in at Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, killed his wife, son, daughter and grandson.