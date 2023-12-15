Middle East Monitor
Protesters storm office of Australia defence minister over Israel support

December 15, 2023 at 9:12 am

Peace activists stormed Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles’ office on 14 December 2023 [@MattH093/X]

Peace activists yesterday stormed Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles’ office, chaining themselves to ladders and calling for to “end the genocide” in Gaza.

The protesters sprayed “stop arming Israel” and “river of blood on your hands Marles” across the outer walls of the minister’s office.

The demonstrators also threw red paint on the office wall to represent the blood of Palestinian children.

Marles, who is in the US for talks with his American counterpart, said he was aware of the protest, noting that his “first concern” is the safety of the ministry’s employees.

Since 7 October, Israel has killed 18,787 Palestinians and wounded 50,897 others, most of them children and women.

