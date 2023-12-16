Almost 10,000 children were killed in the ongoing war in Gaza Yara Asi, a researcher on Health Management, lays out the aid scene in Gaza for children, where almost 10,000 were killed, countless others enduring unimaginable trauma, including the loss of parents and entire families. She explains that the main aid provider is currently the UNRWA which can’t function without a ceasefire. She calls upon the international community to interfere to save the children, as they are completely helpless.