Shaun King highlights how a Palestinian grandfather’s authenticity refuted western propaganda
’Khaled alone was stronger than the propaganda machine of Israel, just him, all by himself.’ At the Qatar Debate, activist Shaun King shared a touching tribute to a Palestinian grandfather, Khaled. King praised Khaled’s authenticity and depth, highlighting how his presence alone challenges and overpowers the stereotypes and negative propaganda often associated with Muslim men.
December 16, 2023 at 4:18 pm