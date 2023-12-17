Union of Journalists in Israel condemns assault on Anadolu photojournalist in East Jerusalem

The Union of Journalists in Israel expressed support Saturday for Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf, who was assaulted by Israeli forces while on duty in occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reports.

It highlighted the shock of the attack in a statement on X and emphasized that it marked the 37th assault against Arab journalists since Oct. 7 when the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, staged a surprise attack against southern Israel.

The statement pointed out that the majority of attacks against Arab journalists were carried out by Israeli security forces that prevented reporters from performing their duties.

It urged an immediate investigation by the Israeli military into the incident and urged the suspension of police officers involved until the probe is completed.

READ: Israeli minister promises support for police officer who assaulted Anadolu photojournalist

Serious allegations about the police officers who assaulted Alkharouf were requested to be included in the investigation, according to the statement.

– Attack by Israeli forces on Anadolu photojournalist

Israeli forces assaulted Alkharouf on Dec. 15 while he was on duty in East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces first drew weapons and then knocked down and kicked Alkharouf during a gathering of a group of Palestinians near the Al-Aqsa Mosque where restrictions had been imposed on Friday prayers.

Alkharouf, who was severely beaten on his face and parts of his body, was transported to Makassed Hospital by ambulance.

Israeli police also attacked cameraman Faiz Abu Rumaila, who was with Alkharouf.

Israeli authorities announced that police officers seen in the video attacking journalist Alkharouf had been suspended.

WATCH: Israeli forces violently attack journalist in East Jerusalem