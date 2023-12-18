Israel refuses to disclose whereabouts of imprisoned Fatah official

The Palestinian Prisoners’ and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority said on Sunday that the Israeli Prison Service has been refusing to disclose the location of senior Fatah official Marwan Barghouti after his forcible transfer from Ofer Prison over a week ago.

In a joint press statement, the authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said that Israel claimed initially that Barghouti was detained in the Ayalon isolation detention centre in Ramla after his transfer from Ofer. However, it later became apparent that he was transferred to the Rimonim isolation detention centre.

The prisoners’ rights organisations said that they hold the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for Barghouti’s life and wellbeing.

Arrested in 2002, Barghouti was the first Palestinian MP and the first member of the Fatah Central Committee to be arrested by Israel. He is serving five life sentences plus 40 years behind bars. He has been mooted as a popular possible successor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, despite being in prison.

Furthermore, the Prisoners’ Affairs Authority warned on Sunday that Palestinian women held in Israel’s Damon Prison, especially those arrested from the Gaza Strip, are being systematically tortured and abused in seriously “inhumane” conditions.

