Former French army officer says Israel’s shooting of its three hostages was not accidental, Netanyahu deceiving public A former French army officer, Guillaume Ancel, says the shooting of the three Israeli hostages by Israeli forces was not accidental. Ancel discusses how it was the outcome of predetermined military rules of engagement, which instruct Israeli soldiers to shoot to kill on sight. Ancel says Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is hiding the truth from the Israeli public, and maintains that the soldiers involved were executing the instructions given to them. He says Netanyahu is misleading the public by telling them the hostages can be free through a military offensive, and that the only time the hostages were released was when Israel agreed to pause its assault on Gaza.