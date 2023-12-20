As Israel rejects a two-state solution, is there a viable alternative? Israeli officials have made it clear they are not interested in a two-state solution. This leaves Tel Aviv with one of 3 choices for a long-term settlement, all of which assume Israeli domination over the entire region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. Will it uphold the status quo of an apartheid state, move towards a 'Greater Israel', or finally accept calls for a one-state solution where all Israelis and Palestinians can live as full citizens with full and equal rights?