Human Rights Watch says Israel is committing war crimes, outlining 5 trends taking place in Gaza Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir says Israel is utilising starvation as a weapon of war by deliberately obstructing the delivery of essential supplies such as water, food, and fuel to Gaza. He listed five very disturbing trends which suggest Israel is carrying out clear war crimes. The severity of the situation underlines the dire humanitarian conditions faced by the Gazan population and raises significant international legal and ethical concerns regarding the Israeli actions in the region.