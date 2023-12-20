Israel: shocking video emerges of analyst calling for ‘100,000’ Palestinians to be killed

A shocking video has emerged of an Israeli analyst saying that the Israel Defence Forces should have killed 100,000 Palestinians since the beginning of the war in Gaza. Zvi Yehezkeli made his comment on Israel’s Channel 13 TV.

In the video clip circulating on social media, Yehezkeli said that the occupation army must kill 100,000 Palestinians, and only then can Israel call a ceasefire and engage in a prisoner exchange process. Social media users condemned the analyst.

“This is how they think, and this is what they want in Gaza!” said some. “It seems that some Israeli media professionals have reached advanced levels of Nazism and fascism,” claimed others.

As of yesterday, Israel had killed 19,667 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, most of them children and women. Almost 53,000 have been wounded, and at least 8,000 remain missing under the rubble of the civilian infrastructure destroyed by the apartheid state. The occupied Palestinian territory has been under Israeli siege for more than 16 years, and is in the grip of an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” say Palestinian and UN sources.

