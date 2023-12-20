Middle East Monitor
Only 440 injured Palestinians have left Gaza for treatment, the rest need global intervention

MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad highlights Gaza's critical healthcare situation.

December 20, 2023 at 2:19 pm

While 440 injured people have been transferred abroad for treatment, over 5,000 patients in urgent need of treatment and critical surgeries have yet to be allowed to travel out of Gaza for vital medical care.

With Israeli forces targeting hospitals and over 200 healthcare workers killed, hospitals in Gaza are not able to adequately deal with the number of injuries.

Israel has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians since 7 October, and injured nearly 50,000, many suffering life-changing injuries.

READ: Gaza, 50% of cancer patients do not get treatment, says health ministry

 

