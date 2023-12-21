5 rockets struck Israeli military site: Israeli media

Five rockets were launched at an Israeli army site, triggering sirens in northern settlements near the Lebanon border, an Israeli broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Channel 12 said that “5 rockets were observed launching at an Israeli army site,” without specifying its name or location.

In addition, the Israeli army announced that “several more rockets were fired from Lebanon at Arab al-Aramshe but failed to cross the border.”

It added that “an aircraft struck the cell behind the launches.”

The army continued, stating, “Following the earlier alarm sirens today due to the infiltration of an enemy aircraft north of the country, the air surveillance unit identified a number of aerial targets that crossed Lebanese territory into Israeli territory.”

It further said that “an interceptor missile was fired during the incident, and the event is over,” without elaborating further.

The army also indicated that earlier in the day, the air force “attacked a series of military targets belonging to Hezbollah group in Lebanese territory.”

It confirmed that “among the targets attacked were launch sites, military buildings, and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, using aircraft, helicopters, tanks, and artillery fire.”

