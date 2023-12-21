Al-Qassam Brigades boobytraps tunnel entrance, killing Israeli soldiers

Al-Qassam Brigades said yesterday that they had detonated a tunnel entrance where several Israeli occupation soldiers were positioned, killing and injuring a number of them in southern Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Press Agency (Safa), Al-Qassam announced that its fighters successfully booby-trapped a tunnel entrance east of Khan Yunis. When the occupation army advanced towards the opening, the trap was triggered, killing and wounding a number of soldiers.

Some 469 Israeli soldiers are thought to have been killed since 7 October.

