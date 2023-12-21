Russia FM: US has hidden agenda to prevent a Palestinian state

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country has received many messages indicating that the West, led by the United States, has recently been engaged in “hidden” projects to obstruct the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Speaking during a press conference following a meeting of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, Lavrov said: “Unfortunately, today we hear a lot of rumours, and we receive reports from anonymous sources that our Western colleagues, led by the United States, are once again devising some kind of special project, the goal of which is to calm the situation one way or another and prevent the unification between Gaza and the West Bank.”

“Therefore, in essence, the goal is to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and postpone all of this until a later time,” he added.

“The main conclusion from the current situation on the world stage, which we share with our friends from the Arab League, is that this amounts to an invitation to create another crisis, another conflict.”

For its part, Russia called for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution, which includes a call to declare humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza.

READ: Russia says White House official has ‘no idea about decency, honour, humanity’