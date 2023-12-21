Spain calls on Europe to speak ‘clearly’ on Gaza to stop human suffering

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said yesterday that “the time has come for Europeans to speak clearly and with one voice” on Israel’s brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Not because the world is watching or because history will judge us … but because human beings are suffering; little children are suffering and losing their lives,” Sanchez added, vowing that Madrid will not “sit back and do nothing.”

To a loud round of applause from members of parliament, Sanchez said that Spanish politicians will have to take on the task of recognising the State of Palestine during this term, which began around a month ago.

“Europe should actively contribute to seeking a definitive solution to the conflict and offering a serious perspective of peace. That implies recognising a Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside the Israeli state,” he said.

“The bombings must stop immediately,” he continued, and humanitarian aid must be able to reach “people suffering from the cold, hunger and pain.”

While condemning the Hamas attacks and calling for the release of Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza, he also called on Europe to demand Israel comply with international law.

Ione Belarra, head of the Podemos Party, called on Sanchez to use the word “genocide” when referring to Israeli attacks on Gaza. Speaking of the “thousands of people being brutally exterminated by the state of Israel,” Belarra also called Israel “a threat to democracy around the world.”

She called for the government to cut diplomatic ties and arms trade with Israel.

