CNN: Hamas' credibility growing in Palestine and globally

CNN’s news website cited US intelligence analysis that states that since ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ was launched by the Palestinian resistance on 7 October, Hamas’ credibility and influence have dramatically grown.

“As Israel’s relentless air campaign has killed thousands of civilians inside Gaza, Hamas – which is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and Europe – has been able to cast itself as the lone armed group fighting back against a brutal oppressor killing women and children,” CNN reported.

The CNN story quoted US officials stating that Hamas has succeeded in positioning itself in parts of the Arab and Islamic world as a defender of the Palestinian cause.

The officials added that they are monitoring key indicators pointing to increasing support for Hamas in the occupied Palestinian territories and elsewhere.

