Int’l Trade Union Confederation urges prompt ceasefire in Gaza, recognition of Palestinian State

Attendees at the Central Council session of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) have called for an urgent and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, emphasising its critical importance for the global community.

The council also stressed the importance of adhering to international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Participants in the session held in Belgium urged the United Nations to acknowledge the State of Palestine as a complete member of the UN and called on the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to accord Palestine equal standing as a full member until formal UN recognition is granted.

Moreover, they insisted on the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from all Arab territories occupied since 1967, in adherence to United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, Article 2 of the UN Charter, and Resolution 338 of 1973.

In their pursuit of a fair peace in the Middle East, the attendees supported the two-state solution, advocating for Palestinians to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Additionally, they called for the removal of all Israeli settlements from the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.

The council members called for the establishment of an immediate humanitarian fund and the creation of suitable conditions for the delivery of humanitarian aid, endorsing the ILO’s three-stage response programme.

They also urged governments to finance programmes of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and highlighted the importance of sustained and robust support for the people of Palestine, encompassing investment, cooperation and training.

Tel Aviv has rejected growing calls for a ceasefire, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterating that “we are fighting until victory” and will not stop the war until the “elimination of Hamas and releasing all of our hostages.”

