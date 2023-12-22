Netanyahu's son likes post accusing army chief of ‘military coup’

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday liked a social media post that accused the Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi of initiating a de facto military coup, claiming Halevi knew ahead of time of the Palestinian resistance’s planned infiltration of Israel and did not tell the premier, Channel 12 news reported.

“On October 7 we were in the midst of a military coup led by Herzi Halevi, who didn’t inform the prime minister about the attack that was about to take place on the morning of Simchat Torah,” the post read.

“The coup is neither over nor completed. The military chief and defence minister are preventing the internal security minister from entering a military base. Truly a coup,” it added.

The post, written by an unknown social media user, referred to a claim by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that Halevi and Yoav Gallant had cancelled his visit to a military base.

The Israeli army and the defence minister’s office said the visit was postponed due to time constraints, and Ben-Gvir was asked to arrange it for another date, the Ynet News reported.

READ: Israel pushing Gaza towards famine, rights group warns