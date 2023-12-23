Al-Qassam Brigades hit Israeli forces, vehicles across Gaza Strip

The armed wing of the Hamas group said Friday that its fighters targeted Israeli forces and vehicles across the Gaza Strip, and achieved direct hits, Anadolu Agency reports.

The announcement by the Al-Qassam Brigades was made in separate statements published by the group.

It said fighters clashed with Israeli troops in eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza and detonated an explosive device, confirming direct casualties to Israeli troops.

Another force of Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a group of five Israeli soldiers in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, with a rocket-propelled grenade, and also inflicted a direct hit on Israeli forces.

READ: UN: Gaza is besieged by famine

In another statement, the Brigades targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier and a bulldozer in Khan Younis with Al-Yasin 105 anti-tank shells.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the statements.

Fierce clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian resistance fighters have been reported across Gaza since the start of the Israeli army’s ground operation on Oct. 27.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, resulting in at least 20,057 deaths and 53,320 injured, most of whom are children and women. It has caused immense damage to infrastructure and an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Palestinian and international sources.

READ: First American Israeli hostage reportedly dies in captivity in Gaza