First American Israeli hostage reportedly dies in captivity in Gaza

The first American Israeli hostage has died while being held as a hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Missing Persons Families Forum said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gadi Haggai, 73, was kidnapped by the Palestinian resistance group from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7 with his wife, Judi Weinstein, 70.

Details about how and when exactly he died have not been shared by the Forum, and it did not provide information about how it obtained information about Haggai’s death.

It is believed that his remains are being held by Hamas in Gaza along with his wife.

The Forum noted that between five and 10 Americans are being held captive by Hamas.

Forum spokesperson Liat Bell Sommer described Haggai as a “man full of humour who knew how to make those around him laugh” and a gifted flautist and “musician at heart.”

His wife alerted friends and family Oct. 7 that she and her husband had been wounded.

There has since been no contact with the couple.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, resulting in at least 20,057 deaths and 53,320 injured, most of whom are children and women.

It has caused immense damage to infrastructure and an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Palestinian and international sources.

