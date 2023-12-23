Hamas: Israel shoots entire families in Gaza

The Hamas movement announced on Friday that the Israeli army committed multiple executions by shooting entire families in several areas inside Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, with support from Washington.

This came in a statement by the Palestinian movement after the Israeli army escalated its military campaign on the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea, increasing the number of deaths and injuries among civilians.

Hamas reported: “Several areas in Gaza City and in the northern Gaza Strip recorded liquidations and executions by the fascist Israeli occupation army of entire families, which happened to the Enaya family in Gaza City, whose members’ bodies were found in their home after the occupation’s withdrawal.”

“Several cases were also recorded of the execution of civilian men in front of their families, including women and children, after their homes were stormed, according to the testimonies of families and survivors of these terrorist massacres,” added Hamas.

The movement urged: “The United Nations (UN), the international community and all human rights and humanitarian institutions to raise their voices loudly in the face of this arrogance and crimes, and the disregard for international and humanitarian law.”

It called for: “The occupation government and its international supporters, led by the administration of US President (Joe) Biden, to be held accountable for the crimes they committed against innocent civilians.”

News websites circulated eyewitnesses citing field executions carried out by the Israeli army before their eyes, in addition to arbitrary arrests of civilians who were taken to unknown destinations.

The Israeli army is escalating its military campaign against Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, while Hamas stated: “The Zionist enemy’s arrest of a number of Palestinian Red Crescent Society employees in the Jabaliya refugee camp (north), and its continued arrests of about 100 healthcare personnel, is a war crime and an expression of this enemy’s fascism, as it is systematically destroying the healthcare sector.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating genocidal war on Gaza, which, as of Friday morning, has left 20,057 martyrs and 53,320 wounded, most of whom are women and children. The war has also created massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to sources in the Gaza Strip and the UN.

