Israel rejects Spain’s request to cancel East Jerusalem Consulate restrictions

Spain rejected every restriction that Israel intends to impose on the activities of its Consulate in Jerusalem in response to Madrid’s recognition of the State of Palestine, according to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on Friday.

In an interview with Onda Cero, the minister shared: “This morning, we sent a verbal message to the Israeli government rejecting any restriction on the regular activities of the Spanish Consulate General in Jerusalem, as its status is guaranteed under international law.”

“Hence, this situation cannot be changed unilaterally by Israel,” he added, noting that Madrid asked Tel Aviv to “back down from this decision.”

On the other hand, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz rejected his Spanish counterpart’s request on Friday. In a statement, Katz said that the Spanish foreign minister: “Submitted an official request to cancel the restrictions imposed on his country’s Consulate” and that he “categorically rejected this.”

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the restrictions would take effect on Saturday, noting that Katz threatened to close the Spanish Consulate “if it does not comply” with them.

Katz claimed that given the danger of the anti-Semitic statements made by senior officials in the Spanish government: “Any connection between the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem and individuals in the Palestinian Authority poses a threat to Israel’s national security and will be completely prohibited.”

He added that Israel will strictly monitor the enforcement of these instructions, and if Spain is caught offering services to Palestinian citizens: “Additional measures will be taken, up to the closure of the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem.”

On Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry asked the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem to stop providing consular services to the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as of 1 June due to Madrid’s recognition of the State of Palestine.

The Ministry explained in a statement that the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem is authorised to provide consular services to residents of the consular area in Jerusalem only and is not authorised to provide services or carry out consular activity to residents of the area under the Palestinian Authority.

Katz considered this a “punitive” measure.

Spain is one of the European countries most critical of Israel because of its war on Gaza. Last week, Spain, Ireland and Norway announced their recognition of the State of Palestine in a decision that took effect on 28 May, angering Israel.