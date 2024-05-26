Celebrities at Cannes show solidarity with Palestine through fashion

Celebrities at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France expressed solidarity with Palestine on Saturday with the use of the Palestinian flag and watermelon motifs on their attire, Anadolu Agency reports.

World-renowned personalities attending the film festival from May 14 to 25 silently conveyed support for Palestine through outfits and accessories as they walked the red carpet.

Renowned American model of Palestinian descent, Bella Hadid, drew attention with her red dress designed using keffiyeh.

Hadid, who has expressed support for Palestine on numerous occasions, garnered praise on social media for displaying her solidarity with Palestine with her keffiyeh-inspired dress.

READ: Talks for Gaza cease-fire, hostage release to resume next week: Israeli public broadcaster

Blanchett’s outfit reminiscent of Palestinian flag

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, who attended the festival, became a trending topic on social media with her outfit reminiscent of the Palestinian flag.

Blanchett, who had previously demanded a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, caught attention as the combination of a black front and open pink and green back of her dress, merged with the red carpet, evoking thoughts of the Palestinian flag.

Social media users commended Blanchett’s “clever.” show of solidarity with her dress.

British actress Pascale Kann wore attire with Arabic writing that read “Palestine.”

Watermelon motifs on the red carpet drew attention

Indian actress Kani Kusruti attended the premiere of her film at the festival with a purse shaped like a watermelon slice.

French actress of Algerian origin, Leila Bekhti, wore a watermelon motif brooch, a symbol of solidarity with Palestine.

The brooch on the collar of her black dress as she walked the 60-meter (200-foot) red carpet before the screening of her film received admiration on social media.

Italian actress Jasmine Trinca showed her support by wearing a brooch with the Palestinian flag pattern.

Australian actor Guy Pearce wore a bracelet made up of the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Moroccan director Asmae El Moudir posed for journalists, showing off the Palestinian flag sewn onto her glove.

READ” German police force pro-Palestine protesters out of uni