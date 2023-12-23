Bethlehem cancels Christmas celebrations: Rev. Raheb draws his parallels to Gaza's plight "The Christmas story actually is a Palestinian story par excellence, echoing the current plight of Palestinians in Gaza." Rev. Mitri Raheb, a prominent Palestinian theologian and pastor, explains why traditional Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem are cancelled this year. He draws poignant parallels between the biblical story of Christmas and the current situation in Gaza. Rev. Raheb emphasises the displacement of families, the plight of pregnant women, and the tragic loss of children, comparing these to the events surrounding the nativity story.