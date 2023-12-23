Israel doesn’t target civilians, yet, encompasses them within targeted areas’ impact zone CNN's correspondent Nima Elbagir reports on the reviewed statistics and geographical evidence of the first month of the ongoing war on Gaza. She covers the time frame of October 7 to November 6, when 10,000 civilians were killed in Gaza. She covers the deployment of numerous US-made 2,000-pound bombs by Israel. Her report challenges the Israeli military claims of following International Law and mitigating the harm to civilians, as the bombardment affects more than the point of impact. The report concludes by labelling the bombardment as indiscriminate.