Bethlehem marches in silence as Christmas is cancelled over Gaza

Christmas celebrations are cancelled in Bethlehem. The streets of the occupied holy city, usually adorned with festive lights and bustling with holiday cheer, now stand in solemn silence as Israel continues its bombing campaign and ground invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip.

In just two months, up to 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli attacks. The heart-wrenching reality of thousands of young lives being taken away on the other side of Palestine has cast a somber hue over Bethlehem’s usually jubilant atmosphere during this time of year.

Compounding this sorrow, Israeli restrictions and the closure of checkpoints have further dampened the spirits of this sacred city. These measures have made it incredibly challenging for tourists and pilgrims to reach Bethlehem, hindering the annual influx of visitors who seek to experience the magic of Christmas in its most revered setting.

