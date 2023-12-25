Middle East Monitor
Chris Brown speaks about ‘evil’ and ‘genocide’ in Palestine whilst on stage in Dubai

Chris Brown addresses the ongoing war in Gaza, saying there’s ‘a lot of evil and a lot of genocide going on in the world right now’. During a concert in Dubai, UAE, the singer urged his audience, particularly the younger generation, to embrace love and positivity and expressed his appreciation for the support of his fans using words in Arabic. ‘InshaAllah, mashaAllah, I love you,’ he said.

December 25, 2023 at 10:43 am

