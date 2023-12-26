Middle East Monitor
Israeli military converts Gaza stadium into mass detention camp

Israeli forces have transformed a stadium in Gaza into a large-scale detention facility. Footage of stripped Palestinian men and children can be seen surrounded by Israeli tanks. Ramy Abdu, chairman of Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, says the organisation has corroborated allegations of field executions carried out by Israeli troops on civilians after forcibly removing them from displacement centres and stripping them.

December 26, 2023 at 2:19 pm

