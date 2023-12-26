Israeli military converts Gaza stadium into mass detention camp
Israeli forces have transformed a stadium in Gaza into a large-scale detention facility. Footage of stripped Palestinian men and children can be seen surrounded by Israeli tanks. Ramy Abdu, chairman of Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, says the organisation has corroborated allegations of field executions carried out by Israeli troops on civilians after forcibly removing them from displacement centres and stripping them.
