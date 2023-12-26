US rejects Israeli request for Apache attack helicopters amid Gaza war

The United States has rejected an Israeli request to acquire new Apache attack helicopters, according to Israeli media on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tel Aviv made the request in recent weeks and raised it again during a visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Israel last week, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

“The IDF (Israeli army) has requested Apache attack helicopters from the United States but has been denied so far,” the newspaper said, citing security sources.

The Israeli army has two helicopter flight squadrons.

“The helicopters are required to enhance (the military’s) aerial operations,” the newspaper said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on 7 October, killing at least 20,674 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli army has also staged military raids on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank and exchanged cross-border fire with Lebanese group Hezbollah since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

According to Israeli media, Washington has sent 230 cargo planes and 20 ships loaded with weapons and military equipment to Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

