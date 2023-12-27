Iran dismisses IAEA report on uranium enrichment

Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said today there was “nothing new” in an international nuclear watchdog report saying that Tehran had reversed a months-long slowdown in its uranium enrichment programme, Iranian media reported according to Reuters.

“We did nothing new and are doing the same activities according to the rules,” Eslami was quoted as saying.

An International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters yesterday said that Iran has “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023.”

Read: West turns a blind eye to Israel’s nuclear weapons: Academic